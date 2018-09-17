Two for Mayor; 15 for Council in Kimberley

The nomination period to declare a run for municipal office closed on Friday, September 14 at 4 p.m.

In Kimberley, it is going to be a crowded race for Council, as 15 people have declared. For Mayor it will be a run off between incumbent Don McCormick and long-time Councillor Albert Hoglund.

Running for Council are, Mac Campbell, Dave Corbould, Kyle Dalum, Kevin Dunneback, Kent Goodwin (incumbent), Craig Janzen, Nigel Kitto (incumbent), Josh Lockhart, Jason McBain, Michelle Nex, Darryl Oakley (incumbent), Wendy Qureshi, Sandra Roberts (incumbent), Steven Royer and Jay Simon-Cumming.

For School District No. 6 Trustee, Betty Lou Barrett, Mac Campbell, Ron McRae, Sandra Smaill and Jaret Thompson.

Maryse Leroux, the City’s Chief Electoral Officer, says that a candidate is allowed to run for School Trustee and Council. A candidate may not run for both Mayor and Council.

For Area E, the rural part of the Regional District surrounding Kimberley, there are three candidates: Incumbent Jane Walter, and two challengers, Nowell Berg and Jack Walkley.

The Kimberley Bulletin will interview all candidates. Please check kimberleybulletin.com/municipal election for stories.

Election Day is October 20, 2018.