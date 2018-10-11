Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

A man who strangled his wife and concealed her body after enduring what he described as years of domestic abuse will serve an additional three years in prison.

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home.

The Crown appealed his original seven-year sentence.

The three-judge appeal panel ruled the sentence contained demonstrable errors and increased it to 10 years.

Shyback testified that he killed Mitchell while he was defending himself as she attacked him with a knife.

He said he panicked, put her body inside a plastic bin and cemented it into a basement wall.

The Canadian Press

