Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Monday, September 18, 2023. The criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected to hear the city’s perspective on the controversial protest as Ottawa’s emergency manager takes the stand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Tamara Lich arrives at the courthouse for trial in Ottawa on Monday, September 18, 2023. The criminal trial of two “Freedom Convoy” organizers is expected to hear the city’s perspective on the controversial protest as Ottawa’s emergency manager takes the stand. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Facebook posts can be evidence in Freedom Convoy mischief trial

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing multiple charges in Ottawa protest

Social media posts and videos from the “Freedom Convoy 2022” Facebook page have been accepted as evidence in the criminal trial of two of the protest’s most prominent organizers.

Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are facing several charges related to their role in planning the massive protest that brought thousands of demonstrators to Ottawa for three weeks last winter to protest COVID-19 public health restrictions and the Liberal government.

The Crown says it plans to use the posts to make the case that Barber and Lich were conspiring together so closely during the protest that evidence against one of them should apply to them both.

The defence had planned to argue against the inclusion of the Facebook content, saying posts that were not made directly by Lich or Barber themselves are irrelevant.

Lich and Barber’s lawyers now say they will make that argument on a post-by-post basis at the end of the trial when they address the conspiracy application.

The court is expected to hear testimony from Ottawa’s general manager of emergency services later today.

READ ALSO: Trial by social media: Court struggles under weight of ‘Freedom Convoy’ evidence

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Love The Kimberley Bulletin?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Secret revealed: How long-range missiles helped break the Avro Arrow
Next story
Bail reform fast-tracking has federal watchdogs waving red flags

Just Posted

The Horsethief Creek fire is classed as ‘being held’. RDEK file
RDEK provides regional fire update; one new start in Whiteswan area

Stumps from the time of the creation of the Arrow Lakes Reservoir in 1968 are visible at the McDonald Creek Provincial Park beach. Photo: Betsy Kline
OPINION: Arrow Lakes impacts top of mind in Columbia River Treaty negotiations

The Province has announced the $156 million replacement and upgrade of the Dr. F.W. Green Memorial Home in Cranbrook. The project, which will be conducted in two phases, will include 148 new long-term care beds. Trevor Crawley photo.
B.C. announces $156M expansion and upgrade of long-term care facility in Cranbrook

Join a group drumming session in Kimberley and Cranbrook, October 3 and 4.
Know It All: Back in rhythm