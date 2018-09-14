(Canadian Press)

Feds spend $117M to restore rail service to Churchill, MB

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in 2017

WINNIPEG — The federal government is putting up $117 million to restore rail service to the town of Churchill in northern Manitoba.

The rail line is the only land link to the subarctic town of 900 people, and was washed out by heavy flooding in the spring of 2017.

Since then, goods and people have had to be flown in and prices for groceries and fuel have skyrocketed.

A consortium of northern communities reached a deal recently to take over the rail line and port from Denver-based Omnitrax.

The federal funding consists of $74 million to help with the ownership transfer and necessary repairs.

Another $43 million will subsidize operations of the rail line and port for the next 10 years.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VW to stop making iconic Beetle next summer

Just Posted

Astounding virtuosity of Gabriel Palatchi displayed at Studio 64

Argentinian-born keyboard artist Gabriel Palatchi demonstrated his extraordinary musical ability in a… Continue reading

Acoustic R & B / blues concert Live at Studio 64

Clinton Swanson Trio concert Live at Studio 64, September 29, 2018

Launch of Kootenay Rockies & Columbia Basin Farmers’ Market Trail will strengthen relationship between farmers, markets, and market-goers

Sept. 11, 2018, Vancouver, BC – The BC Association of Farmers’ Markets… Continue reading

Mountain City Travel and Avalon Waterways help the East Kootenay Foundation for Health bring the MALDI TOF a little closer to reality

For the Bulletin Have you or one of your loved ones ever… Continue reading

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

Regional news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories across Cranbrook, Creston, Fernie and Kimberley.

Police watchdog called in to probe alleged assaults linked to hydro projects

Manitoba RCMP have called in the OPP to investigate the Crown utility’s work sites in the 1960s and 1970s

B.C. curling cashspeil features world-class squads

Headlining the women’s field is 2018 Olympic bronze medalist Satsuki Fujisawa of Japan.

Skull found on Yukon trail ID’d as missing B.C. man 9 years later

Terry Fai Vong would have been 41 years old when his remains were found in Whitehorse

Mortgage stress test losing impact on B.C. housing sales: BCREA

Housing sales have been increasing each month since June across British Columbia cities

Murder suspect in B.C. girl’s death appears in packed courtroom

Ibrahim Ali spoke quietly with an Arabic interpreter and did not address the court

Monster typhoon slams into northeastern Philippines

More than 5 million people are at risk from the storm, with anticipated gusts

Surrogate dogs help nurse 20 orphan puppies for B.C. humane society

11 young golden retrievers have found new temporary homes in Mill Bay and Shawnigan

B.C. cities vote to keep plastics out of oceans, nix single-use items

Motions from Vancouver and Port Alberni on the floor

Most Read