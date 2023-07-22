A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

A provincial police car is seen in Montreal on July 22, 2020. Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Search continues for Ukrainian refugee who went missing after swim in Quebec river

Officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme

Quebec provincial police are continuing their search for a Ukrainian refugee who went missing Wednesday evening after a swim in a river southeast of Quebec City.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Catherine Bernard says officers are searching the banks of the Etchemin River near St-Anselme, Que. and a police helicopter will survey the water later today.

A team of divers was assisting with the search, but police said a strong river current forced them to suspend their work Thursday afternoon.

Police have described the refugee as a man in his 20s but have not confirmed his identity.

Michael Shwec, president of the Quebec chapter of the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, says the man is 21 years old and has a mother, twin brother and younger brother who are also in Canada.

Laura Torres, who works with a group that helps immigrants settle in Quebec, said the man’s mother called police about her missing son on Wednesday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

missing personQuebec

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeau hails European values as a global strength in troubled times
Next story
Halifax-area roads damaged by heavy rainfall, with more rain forecasted

Just Posted

A majority of Regional District of Nanaimo areas enter into Stage 2 watering restrictions beginning May, 1, 2023. (Stock photo)
City of Kimberley implements Stage 2 Water Restrictions

The Kimberley Ambulance Society got together during JulyFest. Photo submitted
JulyFest reunion of Kimberley Ambulance Society

The Canadian Rockies International Airport north of Cranbrook has been placed on evacuation alert, along with 71 properties in the RDEK jurisdiction. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.
UPDATED: Cranbrook airport placed under evacuation alert due to St. Mary’s River wildfire

Acrylic artist Michelle Doucette. Photo submitted
Brushstrokes: Live art demonstrations at Art Gallery Kimberley