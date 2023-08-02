Video of a bear at a Chinese zoo has the web dived on if it is a real bear

A video of the Malayan sun bear was posted and immediately divided the internet on if it was real.

A video of a bear has turned, has dived the internet unlike anything since which colour the dress was way back when.

A video posted to a Tik Tok like social media platform of a Malayan sun bear at Hangzhou Zoo in China has the internet question whether the bear is real or simply a human in a suit. Ever since the video was posted it has gained millions of views and caused much debate over the web.

Zoo officials adamantly deny the allegations that the bear is a man in a suit and insure all of their bears are real. They even realized a statement from the point of view of the Malayan sun bear furthering the point that Angegal the sun bear is real and not a man in a suit.

Experts have also agreed with the zoo that the bear is real and not a man in a suit.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

bearsChina

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Trudeaus announce separation after 18 years of marriage

Just Posted

Asthma inhaler. (Pixabay photo).
Return your metered dose inhaler and win prizes

Kimberley is under Stage 2 water restrictions. Residential properties should water lawns only twice a week. Commercial properties once. (Black Press file photo)
Kimberley residents reminded that Stage 2 water restrictions continue

Who doesn’t love ABBA. Catch ABBA Revisited on September 20 at Key City Theatre Cranbrook. Facebook file
Know It All: August events

The Horsethief Creek wildfire. Photo courtesy BC Wildfire Service.
BC Wildfire Service responding to large Columbia Valley wildfires