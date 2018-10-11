Weinstein in court as judge mulls future of sex assault case

Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defence motions seeking to dismiss some or all of a six-count indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault

Harvey Weinstein is set to appear before a New York judge on Thursday as his lawyers try to get charges dismissed in his criminal case.

Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defence motions seeking to dismiss some or all of a six-count indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein’s lawyer, Ben Brafman, has said in court filings that prosecutors withheld evidence that would have made the grand jury think twice about charging him, such as friendly emails one accuser sent after the alleged rape.

Weinstein has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail.

The hearing comes a year and a day after The New Yorker first published allegations by one accuser in the case, Lucia Evans.

In the story, Evans accused Weinstein of forcing her to perform oral sex when they met alone in his office in 2004 to discuss her fledgling acting career. At the time, Evans was a 21-year-old college student.

Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors had been wrangling over the part of the indictment pertaining to Evans’ allegations over the last few weeks in closed-door meetings and sealed court papers. In one publicly filed document, prosecutors said they were investigating evidence that hasn’t been made public.

READ MORE: One year after Weinstein, Hollywood is still soul-searching

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein turns himself in, arraigned on rape, criminal charges

Weinstein’s legal team argued in court papers that prosecutors hadn’t properly identified the day on which Evans alleged she had been assaulted. She told interviewers only that it had happened over the summer months between semesters at school.

Evans’ lawyer, Carrie Goldberg, insisted the case was strong.

“We know of no evidence refuting our client’s report that Harvey Weinstein forcefully sexually assaulted her,” she said in a statement.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office declined comment.

While more than 75 women have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct over the past year, the criminal case in New York City involves the allegations of just three women: Evans, an unidentified woman who says he raped her in a hotel room in 2013, and an actress who said Weinstein performed a forcible sex act on her in 2006.

The New York City Police Department said in a statement it “remains fully confident in the overall case it has pursued against Mr. Weinstein. The evidence shows that the criminal case against him is strong.”

Brafman has called the charges against Weinstein a product of political pressure amid the #MeToo outcry.

New York appeals courts have said prosecutors aren’t obliged to present grand jurors with all forms of evidence that could favour a defendant, but the courts also have noted that prosecutors are obliged to seek justice and not just convictions.

The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual assault unless they consent to being identified publicly, as Evans has.

Michael R. Sisak And Tom Hays, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ontario government to allow Sikhs to ride motorcycles without helmets
Next story
Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

Just Posted

Kimberley RCMP second quarter report

Kimberley RCMP have released their second quarter report for 2018 and Sgt.… Continue reading

Two holes in one in two weeks

Local golfer Catharine McLinden has been having a great few weeks of… Continue reading

Selkirk hosts East Kootenay Cross Country Zone race

Selkirk hosted the East Kootenay Cross Country Zones on Oct. 9 at… Continue reading

Ice celebrate Dynamiters

The Kootenay ICE celebrated the KIJHL champion Dynamiters at their Thanksgiving Day… Continue reading

City of Kimberley gives go ahead to two cannabis dispensaries

Applications are moving through Liquor Control Board process

Oktoberfest in Kimberley

The last First Saturdays event of the season.

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Trump prays for hurricane victims, criticizes Democrats

hat Trump kept his appointment in Erie underscored the importance of this effort to Republicans. Earlier in the day, Trump received a hurricane briefing at the White House on the Category 4 storm

B.C. farm markets look to expand tourist trail program

Coupons give low-income people access to fresh produce

B.C. mayoral candidate files defamation suit over sexual assault accusations

Chilliwack city councillor calls posts on Facebook ‘malicious, high-handed, callous, and arrogant’

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild finally home after 11 on the road

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s going on in the BCHL and around the junior A world.

Weinstein in court as judge mulls future of sex assault case

Judge James Burke is expected to issue rulings Thursday on defence motions seeking to dismiss some or all of a six-count indictment accusing Weinstein of rape and sexual assault

Most Read