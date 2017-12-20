1 Canadian dead, 3 injured in Mexico bus crash that killed 12 people

Mexican officials said eight Americans, two Swedes, and one Mexican were also killed in the crash

One Canadian was among 12 people killed in a bus crash in eastern Mexico, Global Affairs Canada said Wednesday.

Three other Canadians were among the 20 injured in the incident that took place when the bus carrying cruise ship passengers flipped over on a highway in the state of Quintana Roo on Tuesday, Global Affairs said. The bus was headed toward Mayan ruins when the crash took place.

“Consular officials in Ottawa and in Playa del Carmen, Mexico are in contact with affected Canadian citizens as well as family members and are providing consular assistance as required,” spokesman Philip Hannan said. “Due to privacy considerations, further details cannot be disclosed at this time.”

Mexican officials said eight Americans, two Swedes, and one Mexican were the others killed in the crash.

Miami-based Royal Caribbean Cruises confirmed that 27 passengers from two of its cruise ships were on the bus at the time of the crash.

“Our hearts go out to all those involved in the bus accident,” company spokeswoman Cynthia Martinez said. “We are doing all we can to care for our guests, including assisting with medical care and transportation.”

Video images from the scene show the bus on its side in vegetation off the two-lane highway. Some survivors could be seen lying on the pavement while others were able to walk.

Quintana Roo state authorities said emergency responders took the injured to hospitals in Bacalar, Chetumal and Tulum. They said 13 people remained in hospital.

The agency also said Mexican officials have been in contact with consular offices to assist families of the victims and injured.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

With files from the Associated Press

The Canadian Press

