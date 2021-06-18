Police are asking for public assistance in locating Anthony Graham who has been charged with the murders of Kamloops brothers Carlo and Erick Fryer. (RCMP photo)

2 charged, suspect at large in killings of B.C. brothers linked to gang activity: RCMP

Kamloops brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer were found deceased in May on a remote Okanagan road

Two Penticton-area men have been charged in relation to the double homicide of brothers Erick and Carlo Fryer after the brothers’ bodies were discovered May 10 on a remote road in Naramata.

The two men, 35-year-old Anthony Graham of Penticton and 32-year-old Wade Cudmore of Naramata, were both charged with first-degree murder Friday, June 18 in relation to the brothers’ homicides.

Cudmore, who is the son of Naramata murder victim Kathy Richardson, has been arrested and remains in custody. Graham remains at large, according to police.

Police believe Graham may be a target and are asking he turn himself in immediately.

Richardson, Cudmore’s mother, was discovered deceased in her Naramata home by police on June 9 during their investigation into the Fryer’s deaths.

“Their homicides are believed to be connected to gang and drug activities, with alleged criminal activities not limited to Naramata but other areas of BC including Northern BC and the Lower Mainland,” said Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Section.

“We are concerned that Anthony is a target and those associated with him, or found in his proximity are also at risk. Anthony, if you see or hear this message, I am asking you to turn yourself into the nearest police station.”

Police are asking for public assistance in locating Graham. He may be anywhere in B.C. and should be considered armed and dangerous.

“If you see him do not approach and immediately call 911,” said police in a news release.

