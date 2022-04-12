1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?
Next story
Alberta’s Kenney urges party to back him or risk division, election loss

Just Posted

Kimberley City Council hears from community, developer at public hearing regarding proposed development at 455 Phillips Road. Paul Rodgers photo.
Pros and cons weighed at public hearing for Phillips Rd. multi-unit residential development proposal

While it was anything but an easy season, there was still a lot of positives to celebrate, which is what Kimberley Alpine Resort did for the last weekend of the 2021-22 season featuring the return of Spring Splash and the Dummy Downhill. Paul Rodgers photos.
A challenging season draws to a close at KAR

Tickets for Jann Arden LIVE go on sale at The Bailey Theatre in Trail on Thursday April 14, and at the Key City theatre box office in Cranbrook. Photo: Submitted
Jann Arden hits Kootenay stages this summer

x
City of Kimberley seeks input on Resort Municipality Initiative Strategy