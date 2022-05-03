A traveller exits the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A traveller exits the COVID-19 testing centre for arriving international passengers at Vancouver International Airport, in Richmond, B.C., on Thursday, December 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1,000 pieces of germ-fighting antimicrobial copper installed at YVR to combat COVID

Baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal now feature the copper

YVR has partnered with natural resources company Teck to install antimicrobial copper on high-touch surfaces across the airport in its latest efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and other diseases.

According to YVR, nearly 1,000 copper applications have already been installed on baggage carts, water fountains and washrooms throughout the terminal, as well as the airport’s offices.

Antimicrobial copper is designed to kill bacteria and thus reduce the spread of infection and germs within two hours.

“By way of our Innovation Hub, we are proud to be the first airport in Canada to partner with Teck’s Copper & Health program to advance local innovations that benefit the health and safety of our passengers and the community at large, ” YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman said in a statement on Tuesday (May 3).

This YVR and Teck initiative is the latest in a series through Teck’s Copper & Health program to expand the use of antimicrobial copper in numerous B.C. hospitals, post-secondary educational institutions and on public transit in Vancouver and Toronto.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area within Kimberley city limits
Next story
Police plead for tips in vandalism of North Vancouver residential school memorial

Just Posted

Under changes proposed by the Federal Electoral Boundaries Commission of British Columbia, Revelstoke would be excluded from an updated riding map.
Revelstoke to be excluded in proposed Kootenay-Columbia electoral boundary changes

A prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area this week, potentially Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Bulletin file
Prescribed burn is planned for the Forest Crowne area within Kimberley city limits

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Police make arrest in Grand Forks bank robbery

A cooperative group of veterinary clinics in the East Kootenay has been formed in an effort to offer more emergency services in the region. The EKVG encourages all residents with animals to have a plan in place if emergency transport is required, especially when it comes to equine and bovine clients because farm calls might not be available. (Corey Bullock/Cranbrook Townsman)
East Kootenay veterinarians form cooperative to offer more emergency services