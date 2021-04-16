Elvira D’Angelo, 92, waits to receive her COVID-19 vaccination shot at a clinic in Montreal, Sunday, March 7, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

110 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Provincial health officers announced 1,005 new cases throughout B.C.

Interior Heath reported 110 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, April 16.

The total number of cases in the region since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 9,950, with 904 active cases. 23 individuals are currently hospitalized, with 10 cases in intensive care.

Provincial health officers announced 1,005 new cases of the virus on Friday. Of those cases, health officers announced that 5,739 are confirmed variants of concern, including 3,858 cases of the B.1.1.7 (UK) variant, 71 cases of the B.1.351 (South Africa) variant and 1,810 cases of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

The province’s health order banning indoor dining and group fitness is expiring on Monday, but restaurant and pub owners have been told they should expect it will be extended into May.

Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix reiterated that if people choose to see others for outdoor activities, that they must be the same people every time, or to keep within your household or family bubble.

In terms of immunization, B.C. has vaccinated 27% of the province’s adult population.

READ: B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate persists, 1,005 new cases Friday

Coronavirus

