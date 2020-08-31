1,100 active COVID-19 cases in B.C. following continued surge over weekend

Roughly 5,790 people in B.C. have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January

Health care workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Health officials and the government have asked that people stay inside to help curb the spread of the coronavirus also known as COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

A total of 294 new British Columbians have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 1,107.

Twenty-eight of those people are in hospital, 10 of whom are in intensive care, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry confirmed on Monday (Aug. 31).

Four more people have died in connection to the virus between Friday and Monday, Henry added, bringing the total number of lives lost to 208.

Roughly 5,790 people have tested positive for the contagious respiratory virus since January.

In her update, Henry recognized that as August comes to an end influenza season through the fall will soon begin – urging caution now to prevent a “second wave” of the virus most are preparing for.

“As the cooler weather arrives, we all have to be ready. We have seen the challenges that this virus has, and now is our time to prepare,” Henry said.

“As we step into our offices, our workplaces, our schools, we need to take a step back from some of the social interactions that we’ve had this summer. Being ready means all of us going back to the basics.”

More to come.

