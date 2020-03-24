11th-annual Kimberley Rotary Lobsterfest dinner postponed

Rotary looks to November 7 for fall event

“It is clearly a time to do what we have to do so, we can again do what we want to do,” the Kimberley Rotary Club eloquently wrote in their press release, unfortunately announcing the postponement of their popular annual Lobsterfest charity dinner that was schedule for June 6.

“Lobsterfest is an event planned to provide a great evening of fun and entertainment with the goal to raise funds to provide programs and projects for the community,” read the release.

The gazebo and wheelchair-friendly path installed a couple years ago in Rotary Park are just a couple of examples of the projects made possible by past Lobsterfest patrons and the generosity of local and regional businesses who donate items to the annual dinner.

Last year the funds raised went towards replacing aging playground equipment at Rotary Park as well as scholarships and support for local youth,

“Since Lobsterfest relies on the support of our local and surrounding businesses the club feels it is inappropriate to ask these businesses for donations in a time when they are under the severe negative financial challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The release went on to say that this is a time for our community to work together to find ways to support each other and our local businesses, and commend the difficult, but necessary actions taken to limit the spread of the virus.

“Most of our local businesses have closed their doors or severely curtailed customer traffic to ensure social distancing. These actions are very necessary to prevent the spread of the virus but also very costly. The sooner we lessen the COVID-19 impacts the sooner we will be able to return to the Kimberley we all love and enjoy.”

The Rotary Club asks that you mark your calendar for November 7 as they are looking at that date to book a fall Rotary event.


Coronavirus

