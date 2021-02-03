12 dogs seized from Vancouver Island breeder due to lack of veterinary care

The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)The BC SPCA and North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP seized 12 dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Submitted)
RCMP and BC SPCA vehicles could be seen at an address on Herd Road where the BC SPCA confirmed it was responding to a complaint on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)RCMP and BC SPCA vehicles could be seen at an address on Herd Road where the BC SPCA confirmed it was responding to a complaint on Tuesday, Feb. 2. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Officers from the BC SPCA seized 12 small dogs from a breeder on Herd Road in North Cowichan on Tuesday, Feb. 2, citing a lack of veterinary care for the animals.

Assisted by the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP, the BC SPCA responded to a complaint about Mixed Blessings Puppies, located at 2040 Herd Rd., where they removed four adult dogs, including pregnant females, and eight three-month-old puppies. In addition to a lack of veterinary care, there were also concerns that the dogs had been exposed to canine parovirus, a highly contagious and potentially deadly virus that causes gastrointestinal illness in dogs.

Most of the animals seized on Tuesday were Chihuahua crosses, and one was a Shih-Tzu cross.

“In response to a public complaint, our officers attended the property on Feb. 2 and found several concerns, including suspected parvovirus, signs of neurological issues, lameness, eye infections, severe dental disease and ear infections,” said Eileen Drever, senior officer, protection and stakeholder relations for the BC SPCA.

The dogs were taken to local veterinary facilities for examination and treatment, and are receiving ongoing care at the BC SPCA in Victoria. The pregnant females and mothers with pups will be transferred to SPCA foster homes for around-the-clock support.

The investigation into the case continues and the dogs are not available for adoption at this time.

Calls to Mixed Blessings were not immediately returned.

