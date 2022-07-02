12 light industrial buildings proposed for Marysville

A 12 unit light industrial park is being planned for 303 St. in Marysville.

At their regular meeting on June 27, 2022, Kimberley City Council granted a variance to decrease the minimum allowable building front and side yard set backs for the project.

The applicant is proposing to develop a 12-unit light-industrial shop complex, with each building sharing a common inner courtyard for vehicle and shop access.

The development permit for the project is also being worked on and planning staff say they are generally supportive of the plan.

“This is a new permit,” Planner Justin Cook told council. “There was a previous plan with two five-unit buildings, but this is 12 buildings.”

Coun. Darryl Oakley said his only concern was that the infrastructure in that area hadn’t been replaced yet and he hoped it could support a development like that.

