A ring made from 14-karat gold with diamonds and garnets was stolen from a vehicle parked on Pine Street on Sept. 27, according to an unsolved crimes report released this week by Nanaimo RCMP. (Photo submitted)

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

A ring said to be worth $12,000 was stolen from a parked vehicle last month, say police.

According to a Nanaimo RCMP unsolved crimes report released this week, the ring was taken sometime during the evening of Sept. 27 from a vehicle parked along Pine Street.

The ring is handmade with 14-karat gold, diamonds and garnets.

Nanaimo RCMP noted two other thefts from vehicles in this week’s report. Sometime overnight on Oct. 5 a backpack with an HP work laptop and an iPhone 7 were taken from a Ford pickup truck parked along Nottingham Drive. The laptop has a sticker that reads NC09220.

On Oct. 6, a thief entered an unlocked vehicle overnight along Country Hills Drive in Cinnabar and stole a wallet with credit cards and other identification.

“Within hours, thieves had used the cards to make transactions at seven different locations throughout Duncan and Nanaimo,” the report noted. “Investigators are currently following up with each location to obtain video surveillance.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.

To read past coverage of unsolved crimes in Nanaimo, click here.

READ ALSO: Woman accidentally hands over diamond ring with spare change


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Species at Risk get a boost in the Kootenays
Next story
BC Ferries schedules 93 extra sailings for Thanksgiving long weekend

Just Posted

Support local Scouting organization; buy a sandbag

You can help out with sandbag filling next Saturday at Resker’s Hall in Marysville

55+ BC Games makes legacy impact in Cranbrook and Kimberley

The results are in, to the tune of $18,000 for Cranbrook and… Continue reading

Advance voting in 2019 federal election begins

Voting at advance polling stations has become a popular choice in Canada over the years

Tuesday’s snowfall beats record set 118 years ago

The 8.4 centimetres of snowfall on Tuesday was nearly twice the usual total for the whole month

Free mental health first aid course for veterans, RCMP coming to Cranbrook

The course is offered to medically released veterans, RCMP, family members, friends and colleagues.

VIDEO: B.C. police officer nearly struck by speeding car

Footage shows a car in Delta weaving in and out of highway traffic and passing in a right turn lane

Yukon declares climate emergency

Territory joins nearly 500 federal, provincial and municipal governments to do so in the last year

RCMP officers recognized for taking down Hells Angels, fighting B.C. wildfire

Officers were recognized for fighting the 2017 Ashcroft fire and dismantling a Hells Angels ring

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Breastfeeding week in the East Kootenay

This past week, Breastfeeding Mamas East Kootenay celebrated Breastfeeding Week in Canada.… Continue reading

Species at Risk get a boost in the Kootenays

Submitted by the Kootenay Conservation Program The Kootenay Conservation Program (KCP) has… Continue reading

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

Most Read