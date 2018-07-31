13 records smashed across B.C. as heat wave continues

Temperatures reached into the high 30s

More than a dozen temperature records were broken on Monday, as a heat wave continues to stifle B.C. communities.

The highest of the 13 records set was in Burns Lake, where the mercury hit a scorching 34.1 degrees Celsius, beating out a 2009 record of 33.3.

The oldest record beat was in Rock Creek, where 39.3 degrees beat out a 1929 record of 38.9.

Lillooet residents had to endure the hottest temperature, at 40 degrees.

A heat warning remains in effect for much of B.C.

