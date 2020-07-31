Bernard Avenue in Downtown Kelowna on July 27, 2020. (Aaron Hemens - Black Press Media)

130 cases of COVID-19 linked to Kelowna as reporting classification changes

Four new cases across Interior Health region

Interior Health (IH) is reporting a total of 130 cases of COVID-19 in the Kelowna area between June 26, when exposure events were first noted, and today, July 30.

The jump in cases from the 90 announced on Monday is due to a classification change that now sees the health authority report all cases in Kelowna and not just those tied to specific events and businesses downtown in early July and over the Canada Day holiday.

“We now know the situation has shifted into more broad community transmission beyond these initial cases in downtown Kelowna,” said Karl Hardt, IH’s media spokesperson when the changes were announced on Wednesday, July 29.

“This new reporting will more accurately reflect what is happening in the city and region at this time.”

Four new cases of the virus were recorded in the Interior Health region, as 29 cases were recorded province-wide.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases in the health authority to 360 and the provincial case total sits at 3,591.

There have been no new deaths, keeping the total number of lives lost due to the novel coronavirus at 194, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.

Five people across the province are battling the virus in hospital.

READ MORE: Kelowna COVID-19 reporting strategy shifted due to ‘broad community transmission’

