14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Police say that a 14-year-old teen is dead after what’s believed to be a suspected drowning in a hot tub.

Golden-Field RCMP said in a news release late Friday night they received reports of the incident, which took place a residence just outside Golden, by BC Ambulance Service paramedics at about 5 p.m. MDT.

The boy, from Toronto, was transported to hospital but died of his injuries.

“At this time the death does not appear to be suspicious,” Const. Spencer Lainchbury said in a statement.

Police will continue to assist BC Coroner’s Service with its investigation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws
Next story
Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Just Posted

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

B.C. judge rejects Winston Blackmore’s challenge of polygamy prosecution laws

Winston Blackmore and James Oler were found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court of having multiple wives

East Kootenay snowpack at 120 per cent of normal

It will come as no surprise to East Kootenay residents that the… Continue reading

Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Arts & Culture Awards presented at Centre 64

Second show home opened at Sullivan Landing in Kimberley

The opening of the LINQ Developments (“LINQ”) show home at Sullivan Landing… Continue reading

WATCH: Kimberley news recap

A quick recap of the top news stories this week in Kimberley.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment

Coleman co-founded a Vancouver acting school, is known for role as Happy in Once Upon a Time

Q&A: Rally for Resources responds to B.C. anti-development protests

Skeena MLA Ellis Ross says outside influences ‘like a bad Hollywood movie’

BCHL Today: Victoria Grizzlies working on epic comeback

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: UBC researchers create new method for self-tinting windows

Smart windows conserve building energy by switching from clear to tinted, controlling heat and light

Mac Marcoux, guide Jack Leitch race to Canada’s first gold of Paralympics

Canada’s team in Pyeongchang is looking to improve on the 16 medals it won four years ago in Sochi

Overdue B.C. climber missing in Alaska after ‘significant’ snow storm

Marc-Andre Leclerc of Squamish, and George ‘Ryan’ Johnson of Juneau, Alaska, did not return from trip

14-year-old boy dead in suspected drowning in hot tub near Golden

The boy, from Toronto, was taken to hospital but later died

Most Read