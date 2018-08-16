15ha fire burning east of Line Creek Operations

Elkford Fire Rescue this morning released an update about a new fire spotted growing east of Line Creek Operations. They said it appeared high on the hillside, at approximately 6000 feet.

BC Wildfire Service is currently reporting the fire at a size of 15.0ha, and the suspected cause as lightning.

Elkford Fire Rescue reported the fire was appearing to be moving towards the Alberta border, but that they would keep their Facebook page updated with any spotted changes in behaviour.

For more, visit the BC Wildfire Service’s website and view their interactive wildfire map.

