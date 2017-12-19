The Ktunaxa Nation Council, hosted in this government building, is one of the recipients of a Social Grant from Columbia Basin Trust (Columbia Basin Trust file).

16 social projects to recieve $1 million

Columbia Basin Trust announces its most recent Social Grant recipients

(Columbia Basin) – From young to old, people with diverse needs from around the Columbia Basin will benefit from 16 projects aimed at improving their social well-being. These projects are being funded by $1 million in Social Grants from Columbia Basin Trust.

“Our goal is to strengthen social well-being and address social issues in Basin communities,” said Aimee Ambrosone Columbia Basin Trust Director, Delivery of Benefits. “All of these projects are taking concrete actions that will have lasting effects, both on the individuals who access the services and on overall quality of life in our region.”

The Ktunaxa Nation Council is one of the grant recipients. They are developing and delivering a culturally appropriate Aboriginal justice system.

“This project will be based on the Medicine Wheel and use a holistic approach to address the areas of spiritual, emotional, mental and physical well-being,” said Debbie Whitehead, Social Sector Director. “Many of our Aboriginal young people are not only affected by developmental disabilities, they lack connection to culture and family. Without guidance and direction, they are vulnerable and easy prey to be welcomed into the crime community. The Ktunaxa Nation is committed to ensuring Aboriginal people involved in the justice system are not falling through the cracks. Our hope is this project will help to circumvent crime involvement and reduce recidivism by addressing the root causes of criminal behaviour.”

In the East Kootenay region, the Canadian Mental Health Association will recieve $65,000 to provide coordination and support services to the Community Coordination for Safety in Relationships committee and the East Kootenay Sexualized Assault Response Team to improve services provided to the people experiencing relationship violence and sexualized assault.

The Trust has distributed more than $6 million to improving social well-being in our communities since starting the Social Grants program in 2012.

For more information about the program, visit ourtrust.org/socialgrants.

To learn more about the Trust’s programs and initiatives, and how it helps deliver social, economic and environmental benefits to the Basin, visit ourtrust.org or call 1.800.505.8998.

