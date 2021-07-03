17 British Columbian athletes among Canada’s Tokyo 2020 athletics team

33 women and 24 men will represent the country from July 30 to Aug. 8

Andre De Grasse won medals in the 100 metres (bronze), 200 metres (silver) and helped the men’s 4×100-metre relay team earn a bronze in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Photo courtesy of Canadian Olympic Committee.

Seventeen British Columbian athletes will represent Canada in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games.

A total of 57 Canadians, 33 women and 24 men, are being sent to Japan to compete with the world’s top competitors from July 30 to Aug. 8.

“I’m really excited to go to Tokyo. It’s crazy for me to think that I went to the Olympics in 2012, 2016 and now I’m getting ready for my third Olympic Games,” said Damian Warner, the top-ranked athlete in the men’s decathlon. “I couldn’t be more honoured to represent Team Canada and to go over to Tokyo with this talented group.

The athletes earned their nominations by achieving the entry standard during the qualifying period, or by world ranking position as of July 1, 2021.

COVID-19 has challenged the athletes unlike any other Olympic year. They have had restricted access to training facilities, inter-provincial travel bans have been in place, and have had to undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine periods when leaving the country.

Canada’s head coach, Glenroy Gilbert, said the athletes’ commitment to their Olympic dreams is commendable.

“When faced with adversity, these athletes rose to the occasion, performed on-demand and made the most of every opportunity they were given,” Gilbert said.

“Athletics Canada is fielding a strong team, with significant depth in a number of events. In Tokyo, I’m confident that they will be at their very best and will make Canada proud.”

The team has 31 returning Olympic veterans, including three-time Olympian Michael Mason, six two-time Olympians Mohammed Ahmed, Melissa Bishop-Nriagu, Aaron Brown, Elizabeth Gleadle, Gavin Smellie and Damian Warner. They are joined by 26 first-time Olympians.

The oldest member of the team is 41-year-old Malindi Elmore, while 22-year-old Camryn Rogers is the youngest.

Canada came home with six medals at the Rio 2016 Olympic games – the most since winning nine at the 1932 Los Angeles Games. Five Canadian records were broken, and eight athletes improved on Canada’s best-ever finishes in their respective events.

The team will meet in Gifu, Japan, on July 18, then train at Nagaragawa Athletic Stadium before heading to Tokyo five days prior to the first event.

The athletes nominated are:

Mohammed Ahmed (St. Catharines, Ont.) – Men’s 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)

Bolade Ajomale (Richmond Hill, Ont.) – Men’s 4×100-metre relay

Marco Arop (Edmonton, Alta.) – Men’s 800 metres

Mathieu Bilodeau (Quebec City, Que.) – Men’s 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)

Khamica Bingham (Brampton, Ont.) – Women’s 100 metres

Melissa Bishop-Nriagu (Eganville, Ont.) – Women’s 800 metres

Jerome Blake (Kelowna, B.C.) – Men’s 4×100-metre relay

Bismark Boateng (Brampton, Ont.) – Men’s 100 metres and 4×100-metre relay

Aaron Brown (Toronto, Ont.) – Men’s 200 metres and 4×100-metre relay

Alicia Brown (Ottawa, Ont.) – Women’s 4×400-metre relay

Lucas Bruchet (Vancouver, B.C.) – Men’s 5,000 metres

Alycia Butterworth (Parksville, B.C.) – Women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase

Lindsey Butterworth (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Women’s 800 metres

Kyra Constantine (Brampton, Ont.) – Women’s 400 metres and 4×400-metre relay

Brittany Crew (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s shot put

Gabriela DeBues-Stafford (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s 1500 metres

Andre De Grasse (Markham, Ont.) – Men’s 100 metres, 200 metres and 4×100-metre relay

Evan Dunfee (Richmond, B.C.) – Men’s 50-kilometre race walk (previously nominated)

Georgia Ellenwood (Langley, B.C.) – Women’s heptathlon

Malindi Elmore (Kelowna, B.C.) – Women’s marathon (previously nominated)

Crystal Emmanuel (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s 100 metres and 200 metres

Lauren Gale (Ottawa, Ont.) – Women’s 4×400-metre relay

John Gay (Vancouver, B.C.) – Men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase

Elizabeth Gleadle (Vancouver, B.C.) – Women’s javelin throw

Natalia Hawthorn (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Women’s 1500 metres

Trevor Hofbauer (Burnaby, B.C.) – Men’s marathon (previously nominated)

Matthew Hughes (Toronto, Ont.) – Men’s 3,000-metre steeplechase

Madeleine Kelly (Pembroke, Ont.) – Women’s 800 metres

Justyn Knight (Toronto, Ont.) – Men’s 5,000 metres

Geneviève Lalonde (Moncton, N.B.) – Women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase

Pierce LePage (Whitby, Ont.) – Men’s decathlon

Cameron Levins (Black Creek, B.C.) – Men’s marathon (previously nominated)

Django Lovett (Toronto, Ont.) – Men’s high jump

Michael Mason (Nanoose Bay, B.C.) – Men’s high jump

Brandon McBride (Windsor, Ont.) – Men’s 800 metres

Natassha McDonald (Brampton, Ont.) – Women’s 400 metres and 4×400-metre relay

Sarah Mitton (Brooklyn, N.S.) – Women’s shot put

Noelle Montcalm (Windsor, Ont.) – Women’s 400-metre hurdles and 4×400-metre relay

Timothy Nedow (Brockville, Ont.) – Men’s shot put

Christabel Nettey (Surrey, B.C.) – Women’s long jump

Anicka Newell (Saskatoon, Sask.) – Women’s pole vault

Alysha Newman (Delaware, Ont.) – Women’s pole vault

Dayna Pidhoresky (Tecumseh, Ont.) – Women’s marathon (previously nominated)

Ben Preisner (Milton, Ont.) – Men’s marathon (previously nominated)

Madeline Price (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s 4×400-metre relay

Brendon Rodney (Etobicoke, Ont.) – Men’s 200 metres and 4×100-metre relay

Camryn Rogers (Richmond, B.C.) – Women’s hammer throw

Andrea Seccafien (Guelph, Ont.) – Women’s 5,000 metres and 10,000 metres (previously nominated in the 10,000 metres)

Gavin Smellie (Brampton, Ont.) – Men’s 100 metres and 4×100-metre relay

Julie-Anne Staehli (Lucknow, Ont.) – Women’s 5,000 metres

Lucia Stafford (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s 1,500 metres

Kate Van Buskirk (Toronto, Ont.) – Women’s 5,000 metres

Damian Warner (London, Ont.) – Men’s decathlon

Sage Watson (Medicine Hat, Alta.) – Women’s 400-metre hurdles and 4×400-metre relay

Jillian Weir (Kingston, Ont.) – Women’s hammer throw

Natasha Wodak (North Vancouver, B.C.) – Women’s marathon (previously nominated)

Regan Yee (South Hazelton, B.C.) – Women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase

The coaches nominated are:

Glenroy Gilbert (Ottawa, Ont.) – Head Coach

Charles Allen (Toronto, Ont.) – Coach

Kurt Downes (Windsor, Ont.) – Coach

Gerald Dragomir (Vancouver, B.C.) – Coach

Geoff Harris (Halifax, N.S.) – Coach

Jeffrey Hartwig (St. Charles, Missouri) – Coach

Heather Hennigar (Victoria, B.C.) – Coach

Jeff Huntoon (Toronto, Ont.) – Coach

Richard Parkinson (Stouffville, Ont.) – Coach

Larry Steinke (Lethbridge, Alta.) – Coach

Michael Van Tighem (Summerland, B.C.) – Coach

