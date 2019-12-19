19 charges against former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle dismissed

Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody says the Crown failed to prove charges beyond a reasonable doubt

A judge has dismissed charges against former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, who had been accused of assaulting his wife Caitlan Coleman.

Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody says the Crown failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Boyle, 36, committed multiple offences against Coleman, including assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

Boyle was in the Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning with his parents as Doody delivered the lengthy verdict.

The trial dealt with the respective credibility of Boyle and Coleman, each of whom spent days testifying about their fraught relationship, their harrowing time as hostages and the events that led up to Boyle’s arrest in late 2017.

In dismissing assault and sexual assault charges against Boyle, Doody said he didn’t believe Boyle but also had concerns about Coleman’s credibility.

The incidents were alleged to have taken place in Ottawa after Boyle and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as prisoners of Taliban-linked extremists.

The couple was seized in 2012 in Afghanistan during an ill-fated backpacking trip through Asia.

In urging Doody to find Boyle guilty, prosecutor Meaghan Cunningham said Boyle used a calculated mixture of kindness and cruelty to ensnare Coleman in an emotional web.

Cunningham told Doody that Coleman’s credible evidence against Boyle was bolstered by other testimony and documentation painting him as a controlling, dominant husband who instilled fear.

Lawyer Lawrence Greenspon, who represented Boyle, said reasonable doubt about his client’s guilt amounted to a defence against all of the criminal charges.

Greenspon argued the judge should dismiss Coleman’s allegations, characterizing her testimony as the uncertain recollections of an unstable woman with serious emotional issues.

Coleman had testified Boyle created a list of demands that included an edict she make him ejaculate twice a day, seven days a week, or face “chastising,” his word for spanking.

Cunningham underscored the importance of the list as evidence of Boyle’s controlling nature. “It is akin to a smoking gun in this case,” she told the judge.

Boyle denied making such a demand, describing the list as draft suggestions for Coleman, given the couple had agreed to make New Year’s resolutions.

The prosecutor also pointed to testimony from Coleman’s older sister and mother as confirmation of Boyle’s domineering nature.

Eric Granger, Greenspon’s co-counsel, said evidence from the other witnesses was “limited in nature” and much of it amounted to “subjective impressions” of the situation.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out
Next story
Impaired driver facing several charges

Just Posted

Free shuttle back into schedule for ski season

Kimberley’s free ski shuttle is back for the 2019-2020 season. In addition… Continue reading

Kimberley Arts Council celebrates theatre refurbishing

Last Saturday evening, the Kimberley Arts Council officially opened the renovated theatre… Continue reading

Rain, snow expected for the East Kootenay over the next few days

Rain, trace amounts of snow anticipated for valleys, while heavier snowfall expected for mountains

50 years ago at the Kimberley Civic Centre

Famed Nitro Line lights up alumni game

Impaired driver facing several charges

Kimberley are recommending several charges, after a vehicle was spotted in a… Continue reading

Victoria father who killed daughters will be eligible for parole after 22 years

Andrew Berry get life sentence for the murders of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Baby on board: Woman gives birth in bathroom of Alberta bus, driver helps out

Paramedics arrived, the baby boy was born and all was well – so well the baby got a name change

Trucker trapped in semi for six hours after Highway 1 collision

Power was cut to much of the area to make the scene safe for emergency crews

B.C. trio hopes to revolutionize tree planting industry

Flash Forest aims to plant a billion trees by 2028

Cannabis cookies, vapes, beverages, creams arriving in B.C. stores

24 licensed products initially, says Liquor Distribution Branch

High avalanche risk forecasted for B.C interior

Winter storm warning in effect

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Most Read