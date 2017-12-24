$1M winning Lotto 6/49 ticket bought in the Kootenays

Some lucky British Columbian purchased a winning 6/49 ticket in the Nelson-Creston area.
A ticket drawn last night won the $1 million guaranteed prize, according to the BC Lottory Corporation website.
The winning ticket included the numbers: 17831364-02.
A Lotto Max ticket also won $1 million, purchased in Vernon
Drawn on Dec. 22, the winning numbers on that ticket was 03 30 31 37 42 43 49.
Looks like #Christmas just got sweeter for a few lucky winners:
$1M Lotto 64/9 Extra ticket purchased in Nelson-Creston area.
~ $90,000 ticket purchased in Port Alberni.
$1M Lotto Max Extra ticket purchased in Vernon.
~ $219,000 ticket purchased in Kelowna, Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/ffWupuhsfZ
— Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) December 24, 2017