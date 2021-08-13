In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

In this Oct. 24, 2020 file photo a Washington State Department of Agriculture worker displays an Asian giant hornet taken from a nest, in Blaine, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Elaine Thompson

1st live ‘murder hornet’ sighted near U.S.-Canada border, say scientists

Entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border

Scientists from the Washington State Department of Agriculture say they’ve found the first so-called live murder hornet for the year.

In a news release Thursday, entomologists say the Asian giant hornet was seen about a kilometre from the U.S.-Canada border.

They say the hornet was reported by a Whatcom County resident on Wednesday and confirmed the following day where a photograph showed it attacking a paper wasp nest, about three kilometres from where the department eradicated a nest last October.

They say U.S. and B.C. officials will be setting up traps in the area to catch a live hornet, tag it and track it back to its nest.

The five-centimetre-long invasive insects are the world’s biggest hornets and prey on honey bees and other hornets — a small group can kill an entire honey bee hive in a matter of hours.

While they are not particularly aggressive toward humans, in rare cases a person stung repeatedly by murder hornets could die.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Murder Hornets

Previous story
Meng Wanzhou’s defence team to begin arguments in her formal extradition case
Next story
UBC president voices support for mandatory indoor masking, vaccination

Just Posted

Kimberley Horror Fest returns for its fifth year, this time back in-person with a reduced capacity, if restrictions continue to allow.
Kimberley Horror Fest plans for in-person event at Centre64 on Nov. 6

Pictured below are some of the ladies who meet at Sew Creative weekly and who have also given so selflessly of their time and resources to support Quilts of Valour. Photo submitted
Kimberley volunteers sew Quilts of Valour

A decision stemming from a new agreement between the BC Emergency Health Service and the paramedics union that would have adversely affected ambulance service levels in 22 rural B.C. communities, including Kimberley, Revelstoke and Golden, has been reversed. Black Press file.
Decision to downgrade rural ambulance service reversed

The Calgary Service is investigating the death of 42-year-old Michael Donald Lloyd. Facebook
Victim of Calgary homicide had roots in Kimberley