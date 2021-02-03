(Black Press Media files)

2 men charged in home invasion that left elderly Vancouver woman dead

Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers

Two men are facing charges after a home invasion that resulted in the death of a 78-year-old woman.

Vancouver police said that Usha Singh, 78, was attacked after she opened her door to two men posing as police officers. Singh, who lived near Queen Elizabeth Park, was taken to hospital after the Sunday assault but died on Tuesday.

Pascal Bouthilette, 41, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the case. Sandy Parisian, 47, has been charged with manslaughter. Both men were arrested on Tuesday in East Vancouver.

