First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

First responders lines up outside Victoria General Hospital on Sept. 7as the last of six officers injured in a June 28 shooting outside a Saanich bank was released from the hospital. (submitted photo)

2 months later, final officer hurt in B.C. bank shootout released from hospital

Saanich police member was seriously injured in the June 28 shootout, will now recover at home

Seventy-one days after being hospitalized in the shootout outside the Shelbourne Street Bank of Montreal, a Saanich officer is going home.

They’re the last officer from Greater Victoria to be released from hospital after the June 28 incident that left two suspects dead and the six local officers shot and injured .

The Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team member was seriously injured during the shootout and will now recover at home. Police, firefighters, paramedics, health care workers and the officer’s family and friends gathered outside Victoria General Hospital on Wednesday morning to send him off.

“This hero took a few steps on his own – pure drive and resilience,” Saanich police Chief Dean Duthie said in a Wednesday tweet.

Three Saanich police officers and another three from the Victoria Police Department were shot during the exchange with the suspects, two brothers from Duncan.

READ: Saanich neighbourhood block party helps residents heal after bank shootout

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

SaanichSaanich Police Department

Previous story
B.C. community under evacuation alert as blaze near Manning Park intensifies
Next story
B.C. tourism mecca finally poised to stop pumping raw sewage into the ocean

Just Posted

Nicole Koran photo
Kimberley deer visit water park

Military Ames Veterans Roy Ruiters and Kyle Dalum along with their Service Dog companions K9 Cora and K9 Bob were gathering signatures and talking to the public about how these dogs help them everyday to cope with the lasting effects of their military service. It was not easy for either of them to do and we at Military Ames are very proud of them both. The vast majority of the community is passionately behind this project and we sincerely thank you for sharing our vision.
Military Ames launches petition for service dog statue at Kimberley’s Veterans Memorial Park

This was the last of the permanent cement bridges to be installed on the Gray Creek Pass, replacing the last of the wooden bridges built in 1989 - 90. The new Baribeau Creek Bridge will be similar. Photo courtesy Tom Lymberry
Gray Creek Pass FSR is closed as of Sept. 15 for bridge repair

Interior of the Food Chain Reactor greenhouses that are being incorporated into the new Kimberley WWTP. Image credit: Organica.
City of Kimberley approves wording of waste water treatment plant borrowing question