2 sudden deaths in Vernon spark RCMP, Coroner investigation

Langley man dies after being in distress at Kal Beach; body of senior found in Vernon Creek

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP and the Coroner are investigating two separate incidents resulting in the deaths of two men over the August long weekend. Criminality is not suspected in either event. (Black Press Media files)

The deaths of two men in two separate incidents over the August long weekend are under investigation.

Criminality is not suspected in either event.

A witness reported seeing a man in the water at Kalamalka Beach who was possibly in need of assistance Sunday, July 31 shortly after 10:30 p.m.

“The responding officer located and pulled the now unresponsive man from the water to the shore and called for assistance,” said Cpl. Neil Body, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer. “Additional officers arrived at the scene and police continued with CPR on the victim until medical assistance arrived. Coldstream Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services attempted to resuscitate the man.”

Despite the best efforts of rescuers, the victim – a 27-year-old Langley man – did not survive.

The circumstances leading to the man’s death are being investigated, however, based on the findings of the initial investigation, no criminality is suspected, said Body, and the B.C. Coroners Service is conducting an independent investigation to determine how, where, when and by what means they came to their unexpected death.

Two nights earlier, RCMP and the Coroner were called to Polson Park in Vernon upon the discovery of a body floating in Vernon Creek at about 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 29.

Officers attended and found several bystanders performing CPR on the man. Police took over and continued CPR until the arrival of Vernon Fire Rescue Services personnel who continued to try to resuscitate the man.

Despite life-saving efforts of everyone at the scene, an 81-year-old Vernon man was declared dead.

“We want to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased in both events,” said Body. “Our thoughts are also with the first responders, members of the public who assisted, and everyone impacted by these events.”

The Coroner is also conducting an independent investigation into the Polson Park death.

