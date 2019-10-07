2019 Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards

The Kimberley and District Chamber of Commerce held their annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony on Friday, October 4, 2019, where 16 awards were given out in different categories.

The awards acknowledge businesses in Kimberley that were nominated for showing excellence in the community. Each category had four finalists and one final winner.

The awards are as follows, congratulations to all of the winners.

Employer of the Year – Pedal & Tap

Environmental Stewardship Excellence Awards – Fullfill

Employee of the Year – Deb Myson, Kimberley Medical Clinic

Hospitality Excellence Award – The Old Bauernhaus

Trades Business of the Year – Sommer Electric

Kimberley & District Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year – Erin Thompson & Brian Sondergaard, Kimberley Kritters

Stan Salikin Community Impact Award – Dr. Ilona Hale & Marina Stropky, Healthy Kimberley

Youth Friendly Business Award – Spirit Rock Climbing Centre

Business of the Year – Bavarian Home Hardware

Marketing and Media Business of the Year – GO Kimberley

Tourism Excellence Award – GO Kimberley

Entrepreneur of the Year – Jill Bentley-Lobban, Fullfill

Home Business of the Year – Joanna Sleik, K9 Rehab

The Keystone Award – Kimberley Centex Market

The Rising Star Award – Krista & Randy Moody, Moody Bee

The Healthy Kimberley Award – Creekside Physiotherapy

