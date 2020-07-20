Kimberley Horror Fest organizers Nicole Skokan (left) and Chantel Delaney (right) took to Facebook recently to unveil their plans for a virtual event and film festival, as an in-person party likely will be impossible due to COVID-19. Photo by Shona Rubens.

2020 Kimberley Horror Fest and film contest to be held virtually

One of Kimberley’s fondest annual events, Horror Fest will not be having an in-person party this year due to COVID-19. Fortunately, the organizers of the event, Chantel Delaney and Natalie Skokan released a hilarious and informative video last week to layout their modified plans for the spooky holiday favourite.

A big part of each year’s Horror Fest is the amateur film contest. Last year, the films were screened to a sold-out crowd at Centre 64. This portion of the evening is always a riot. Local people put in hours and hours of work into these films and the results are always outstanding with plenty of gore, campiness and lots of laughs.

This year Delaney took to Facebook to announce that, because of COVID-19, the event will be held online, where all the films will be screened, and that the winner of the contest will be chosen by the viewers.

The grand prize for the 2020 Horror Fest film contest is $1000 and there is an added bonus for Kimberley submissions as well. The only rule for films is that they must be 10 minutes long or less, and they need to be submitted by October 31.

“We’re going to touch base a little closer to the date with more details,” Delaney said in the video. “If we can do a party we will but at this point we’re planning on no party.”

As always, the event will be held on the first Saturday following Halloween, hence the October 31 deadline for films, which will allow the organizers time to prepare everything to make the virtual event the best it can be.

It’s time to dust off the old camcorder and get thinking of ideas for your entry in the first-ever virtual Horror Fest. You can get all the updates related to the festival by following @kimberleyhorrorfest on Facebook.

