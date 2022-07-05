2022/2023 Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs Funding Approved

One of the recipients of CBT funding through the RDEK is Angel Flight East Kootenay.

The Regional District of East Kootenay, through the Columbia Basin Trust Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs has approved funding for 100 projects over the coming year.

“The approved 2022/2023 projects represent $1,235,802.53 in funding for everything from awareness, outreach and support initiatives to recreation programs, history projects, stewardship programs and facility upgrades,” says RDEK Board Chair Rob Gay. “The Community Initiatives and Affected Areas Programs make an incredible impact across our entire region and we are profoundly grateful to the Trust for its ongoing support.”

The RDEK hears pubic input and recommendations from municipalities before making their decisions.

Among the larger funding allocations is a $45,650 allocation, from all electoral areas and municipalities within the RDEK, to Angel Flight East Kootenay.

All areas also contribute a total of $21,034 to the Blue Lake Forest Education Society, $26,635 to the BCSPCA East Kootenay Branch.

From selected areas and municipalities, $46,000 goes to the Kootenay Trout Hatchery, $42,500 to the Kootenay East Youth Soccer Association, $116,203 to the Ktunaxa/Kinasket Child and Family Service Society, $22,875 to the North Star Rails to Trails Society.

A full list of all funding recipients can be found at https://engage.rdek.bc.ca/cbt

