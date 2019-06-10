20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Six events take place across the Kootenays June 14 to 16, 2019.

BC Family Fishing is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend this year, hosting events across the Kootenays from June 14 to 16, 2019.

The initiative launched two decades ago, offering families a fun, affordable Father’s Day activity. The events take place across the province from Vancouver and Victoria to the Okanagan and Kootenays.

READ MORE: New freshwater fishing guide now available

The event also marks the start of the fishing season, with rivers opening on June 15.

The Family Fishing Weekend events are free, with hands-on instruction available to those interested. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are all provided for those who don’t have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share freshwater and saltwater fishing tips and learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing.

Fishing licence requirements will also be waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect. Details are posted on the BC Family Fishing website and the Fisheries and Oceans website.

“We are excited to see the growth of these events and how they have evolved into a fundamental family tradition in many communities,” said Cam Aronetz, Family Fishing Society President. “We would love to see fishing with Dad on Father’s Day become the equivalent of Mother’s Day Brunch with Mom.”

“It has been exciting to watch families become engaged with fishing through these events,” said Provincial Coordinator of the Family Fishing Society of BC, Jessica Yarwood. “By providing gear and instruction in a fun environment the events are very accessible to families with children of all ages.”

READ MORE: Young B.C. angler wins top award for catching fish two-thirds his own height

The events across the Kootenays are as follows:

Cranbrook, Idlewild Lake: June 16

Fort Steele, Kootenay Trout Hatchery: June 15

Trail, Champion Lakes Provincial Park: June 15

Revelstoke, Williamson Lake: June 16

Nelson, Cottonwood Lake: June 16

Nakusp, Arrow Lakes: June 15

Invermere, Lillian Lake: June 15

Castlegar, Pass Creek Campground: June 16

Events are supported by the Family Fishing Society and organized by Fish and Game clubs, the Conservation Officer Service, municipalities, community groups, and local businesses. A complete list of participating communities, locations, and event descriptions, along with step-by-step fishing instructions, can be found at www.bcfamilyfishing.com. Freshwater and tidal fishing regulations, including daily catch quotas, always apply; details are posted at www.pac.dfo-mpo.gc.ca or www.fishing.gov.bc.ca.


corey.bullock@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity
Next story
Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Just Posted

Category 3 fires to be prohibited in Southeast Fire District

The prohibition will take effect at noon on Wednesday, June 12

Kimberley Nature Park Management Plan updated

The Kimberley Nature Park Society is inviting public review of its updated… Continue reading

20th anniversary of Family Fishing Weekend

Six events take place across the Kootenays June 14 to 16, 2019.

RDEK hopes Kimberley Transfer Station building will be rebuilt later this year

Kevin Paterson, Environmental Services Manager for the Regional District of East Kootenay… Continue reading

Healthy Kimberley gets a new look

Healthy Kimberley has developed a new logo after years of sharing the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

BC teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Man accidentally shot in stomach, near Princeton

Foul play is not suspected as the man wasn’t familiar with how the gun worked

Canada to ban single-use plastics in 2021

Less than 10 per cent of plastic used in Canada gets recycled

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

Ottawa passes law that bans whale and dolphin captivity

But bill exempts two places with existing cetaceans in captivity, including the Vancouver Aquarium

Making history: Where to watch the Toronto Raptors Game 5 of the NBA finals

Vancouver, Victoria, even Prince Rupert all have view parties

Victoria driver pays $575 fine for tossing lit cigarette onto street

‘I won’t tolerate it,’ says Victoria Police Chief after pulling driver over in Saanich

Most Read