21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

With the heavy snowfall and arctic chill lingering across the province, it’s no surprise a number of cities saw record-breaking low temperatures Tuesday.

Twenty-one B.C. cities reached new lows – some records going back more than two decades ago.

The oldest record was at the Vancouver Harbour, where temperatures dipped to -1.7 C, surpassing -1.2 C reached in 1978.

The coldest spot in the province was Dease Lake Airport, with a mind-numbing -31.4 C. At another weather station in the area, temperatures dropped to -31.2 C, breaking the 1995 record of -30.6 C.

WATCH: Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

READ MORE: Snowfall warning ends in the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada has ended most of its winter storm warnings, following two weeks of arctic flow weather patterns causing extreme wind chills, flurries and whiteout conditions.

Records broken on Tuesday:

Agassiz: -5.3 C (old record of -1.9 C in 2018)

Ballenas Islands: -2.1 C (-1.4 C in 1997)

Cathedral Point: -3.4 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

Cumshewa Island: -0.8 C (0.1 in 2000)

Dease Lake: -31.2 C (-30.6 C in 1995)

Entrance Island: -1.5 C (1 C in 1995)

Esquimalt Harbour: -0.8 C (-0.5 C in 2009)

Howe Sound: -2.7 C (0.3 C in 1995)

Osoyoos: -8.7 C (-8.6 C in 1996)

Point Atkinson: -2.1 C (0.4 C in 2018)

Race Rocks Lightstation: -0.3 C (2.1 C in 2018)

Sand Heads Lightstation: -2.6 C (0.4 C in 1995)

Sartine Island: -0.5 C (0.6 C in 2009)

Saturna Capmon: -3.3 C (-1.6 C in 1995)

Saturna Island: -1.6 C (-0.5 C in 1990)

Sisters Islets: -1.8 C (1.8 C in 2004)

Squamish Airport: -4.6 C (-4.6 C in 1989)

Summerland: -11.9 C (-8.8 C in 2018)

Vancouver Harbour: -1.7 C (-1.2 C in 1978)

Victoria Gonzales: -0.5 C (0.1 C in 2018)

West Vancouver: -2.8 C (-2.4 C in 2018)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.
Next story
VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

Just Posted

Local kids gather lichen for caribou

This week, 74 students from T.M. Roberts Elementary spent a cold morning… Continue reading

East Kootenay illicit drug overdose deaths lowest in B.C.

Local expert credits harm reduction efforts; declares support for legalization

Weekend Wrap-up: Ice lose on U.S. road trip

The Kootenay Ice lost their third straight game as they faced the Americans and Chiefs

Kootenay Columbia MP Wayne Stetski elected BC Caucus Chair

MP Wayne Stetski (Kootenay–Columbia) has been elected Chair of the federal NDP’s… Continue reading

Kimberley will not host Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2020

Cup awarded to 100 Mile House

Toboggan versus rat: startling collision on B.C. road

Young B.C. filmmaker captures moment of impact

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

VIDEO: SUV freed from sinkhole in B.C.

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

Kelowna General Hospital campaigns for closer to home treatments for heart disorders

‘Here at KGH’ will complete the hospitals available resources for advanced heart rhythm services

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Dog from Iran that had acid thrown in face has successful surgery in Vancouver

When Mugsy was 40 days old somebody threw acidic cleaner on her face outside at her home in Iran

CanWel defends logging practices at Fernie public forum

Huge turnout to public forum on clear-cutting in Fernie and surrounding areas

Most Read