Union of BC Indian Chief Grand Chief Stewart Phillip. (Contributed)

21 years: Grand Chief Stewart Philip to continue leading B.C. Indian Chiefs union

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip acclaimed as president of Union of BC Indian Chiefs

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip was re-elected by acclamation to president of Union of BC Indian Chiefs for another three-year term.

It is a position Phillip has served for the past 21 consecutive years.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude for the honour and privilege to serve as President of the Union of BC Indian Chiefs for another term. I am incredibly proud of this organization, which is led by member Nations, and what it represents in providing a strong voice for our people and communities,” said Phillip, in a news release. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside Chief Don Tom and Kukpi7 Judy Wilson to advance the work mandated by the Chiefs of the UBCIC, and to ensure that the collective issues confronting our future generations are met with our voices raised, our hands linked, and our spirits unextinguished. Lim Limpt.”

The UBCIC said they acknowledges the integrity, perseverance, and leadership that Phillip has demonstrated and inspired in others during his tenor as president. Alongside this presidency, and previously serving 24 years on the Penticton Indian Band Council, Phillip has taken on a lifelong active role in advancing and safeguarding inherent Indigenous Title and Rights.

The UBCIC also said Phillip has worked tirelessly to ensure that the actions of Canada and B.C. are guided by the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the MMIWG Calls for Justice, advanced critical campaigns at provincial and national levels, and taken a stand against projects such as the Trans Mountain Pipeline and Site C Dam.

