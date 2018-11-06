$3 million for conservation projects

The Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) and the Forest Enhancement Society of BC (FESBC) are pleased to announce the renewal of their partnership to support wildlife habitat projects in BC. To meet shared conservation objectives, FESBC has committed $3 million toward conservation projects to be awarded and administered by HCTF.

“Strengthening our partnership with HCTF makes good conservation sense,” said Steve Kozuki, Executive Director of FESBC. “HCTF has an unparalleled track record for its rigorous, science-based approach to identifying projects with strong potential return. FESBC is pleased to work with HCTF to strengthen the impacts of our BC government funded conservation investment and are delighted to deploy this funding for the benefit of wildlife and people who rely on wildlife.”

FESBC and HCTF first established their partnership in 2016. Since then, FESBC has invested approximately $1.5 million in HCTF-administered projects across BC designed to address important wildlife conservation issues.

This $3 million will be integrated into HCTF’s robust grant program, which boasts a well-established process for applications, technical review, and reporting. These efficiencies reduce the administrative burden on project leaders, allowing them to focus attention where it’s needed most – on wildlife conservation.

“In a time where wildlife habitat and populations are under increasing pressures, it is more important than ever that conservation dollars be invested wisely,” said Brian Springinotic, HCTF CEO. “This partnership is a great example of FESBC and HCTF leveraging their unique strengths toward the shared goal of protecting wildlife and habitat in BC.”

HCTF accepts project applications from any person or organization with a good idea for wildlife and habitat conservation in BC. Applications for various funding streams are accepted throughout the year.

Currently funded projects in the Kootenays include $53,500 for the operation of two West Kootenay kokanee spawning channels; $40,000 for the South Rockies grizzly bear inventory, which monitors grizzly bear population trends; $112,500 for the Kootenay Region River Guardian program, which the objective to improve angling in eight Kooetnay watersheds; $40,800 for Kootenay Mule Deer Survival Monitoring; $11,000 for Elk Valley Bighorn Sheep Inventory; $12,000 for a Bull River bighorn sheep herd health and movements study; $16,000 for land management activities for the Dutch Creek Hoodoos; $51,000 for Invasive plant management on bighorn sheep winter ranges; $29,000 for restoration of habitat after clear cut harvesting; $33,560 for a predictive model for huckleberry patches to protect this important grizzly bear food resource; $62,264 for the Kootenay River Ranch Forest Resiliency and Restoration project, and many other projects.