View of Osoyoos Lake looking north from Oroville, WA. Photo courtesy Neil Bousquet/Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society)

3 seriously injured in boating accident in the southern Okanagan

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Three people are in hospital with serious injuries after a boating accident on Osoyoos Lake Saturday evening.

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) said five ambulances arrived on scene at approximately 7:15 p.m.

“Two patients were transported by ambulance in critical and one patient in stable condition were taken to hospital by ambulance,” said BCEHS communications officer Vincent Chou.

READ MORE: Wildfire west of Osoyoos classified as out of control

The incident happened near the beach access of Magnolia Place and Oleander Drive.

There is no further information on how the incident happened at this time.

Osoyoos RCMP have yet to return a call for comment.

