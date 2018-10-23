UPDATED: 34 rescued off whale watching boat in Georgia Strait

Tour company says vessel experienced some kind of mechanical issue

A group of whale watchers were rescued near Bowen Island in the Georgia Strait on Tuesday after the vessel suffered an engine malfunction.

According to Wild Whales Vancouver, the incident happened around noon on its 42-foot vessel, MV Jing Yu.

Unconfirmed reports indicate there was a possible engine fire, which sparked calls to the Canadian Coast Guard.

CONFIRMED: 35 people have been rescued after some sort of mechanical issue aboard a Wild Whales Adventure vessel near Bowen Island. More to come. @BlackPressMedia https://t.co/50RBAYj5Jr — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) October 23, 2018

Company staff member Zoe Ward said the 33 passengers and two staff on board were removed from the boat and returned to shore in Vancouver.

It’s believed the engines went into overdrive and stopped working, “so we had some fumes” but no flames, Ward said.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre for more information.

#BCFHeadsUp Please be aware the #QueenofCowichan is currently delayed 25 minutes as the vessel was responding to a distress call. The vessel has since been released from responding and is now continuing on to #HorseshoeBay ^gl — BC Ferries (@BCFerries) October 23, 2018

More to come.