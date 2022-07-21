35th annual Cranbrook Pro Rodeo set for mid-August

Pictured is rodeo clown and barrelman Dennis Halstead, who is returning to the Cranbrook Pro Rodeo after more than five years exclusively touring the U.S. (Image via Facebook/Lewis Images)

This year marks the 35th annual Pro Rodeo in Cranbrook, with athletes from Canada and the U.S. set to compete.

The rodeo takes place from Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 21 at the Wycliffe Exhibition grounds.

“The rodeo has been going on for a long time, we were just kids when we started,” said Dallas Mackie, committee chair and long-time organizer of the event. “We have entries from athletes currently coming in and there’s always great talent.”

There will be a beer garden and concession, and the rodeo will follow a similar format to years prior.

“This year we’re also excited to have our clown Dennis Halstead return for the first time in a few years,” said Mackie.

Hailing from Okotoks, Alberta, Halstead is a crowd favourite – he is the number three barrelman in the world and a 10 time Entertainer of the Year.

“I’m very lucky. I’m happy to return to Cranbrook, I haven’t been there in say five to seven years,” Halstead said. “I still can’t believe I get paid to do what I do.”

Halstead will be providing a comedic narrative to the rodeo, but he says he’s never sure exactly what he’ll do.

“I don’t even know what exactly I’ll be performing,” he said with a chuckle. “I don’t have a script, it’s very unique. There will be many different acts and it will be a lot of fun.”

Halstead is a retired Calgary firefighter who got into the rodeo clown business over 25 years ago, after the Calgary Firefighters put on a rodeo show for children. He stepped into the role after the talent at that show backed out, and now it’s his full-time gig.

Halstead mostly tours the U.S. now, performing at 140 different events each year. He says one of the reasons he’s decided to come back to Cranbrook is the amazing group that puts on the rodeo.

“Dallas and her team there, they’ve always been amazing. I’m thrilled that I get to come home to Canada and perform in Cranbrook,” Halstead said.

Being a rodeo clown and barrelman is no easy profession. Halstead says he’s been hurt more times than he can count.

“It’s just the nature of the business,” he said. “You’re playing with a 2000 pound animal that wants to kill you.”

That doesn’t stop him from performing all year long, and he says it’s the smiles on kids’ faces that keep him going.

“Being a retired firefighter, I’ve always loved kids, but putting a smile on kids’ faces is priceless. If you can’t put a smile on a kid’s face, you can’t put a smile on an adult’s face. I always enjoy what I do,” said Halstead.

Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, August 19 and Saturday, August 20. Kid’s day starts at 1 p.m. on Sunday, August 21. Tickets are currently available at Hillbilly Hardware or Top Crop in Cranbrook. Tickets are also available at the gate, but there is a $5 discount for tickets purchased in advance.



corey.bullock@cranbrooktownsman.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter