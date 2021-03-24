38 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior, two additional cases tied to Kelowna outbreak

A CVS pharmacist prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at Village Green Retirement Campus in Federal Way on Jan. 26. Olivia Sullivan/Sound Publishing

Interior Health is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 within the last 24 hours, two of which are tied to an outbreak in Kelowna.

Today’s (March 24) reported numbers by the BC Centre of Disease Control (BCCDC) amount to two less than yesterday’s 40 reported cases in Interior Health (IH).

This brings the total active cases in IH to 343 and the total recorded cases since testing began to 8,165. A total of 114 people in the region have died from the virus.

Of the active cases, 16 are currently hospitalized, and six are in intensive care.

Earlier March 24, IH announced the startup of 45 special community clinics, which will help in the rollout of vaccines in rural and remote communities.

Interior Health also provided an update on outbreaks in the region:

Cottonwoods Care Centre long-term care in Kelowna has 23 cases: 20 residents and three staff (no increase since March 15)

Kelowna General Hospital unit 5B has 10 cases: five patients and five staff, with one death connected to the outbreak (two additional cases since the last reported increase March 19)

