3rd stabbing in 3 weeks on Surrey transit as attacks in the Lower Mainland rises

Man in his 20s stabbed in abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain station

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed in the abdomen at Surrey Central SkyTrain Station in the early hours of April 15, 2023. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)

Police are investigating after another stabbing on transit in Surrey.

Just after 1 a.m. Saturday (April 15), Metro Vancouver Transit Police and Surrey RCMP responded to reports of a stabbing on board a train at Surrey Central SkyTrain station.

An emailed statement from transit police says a man in his 20s was found with a stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to hospital but has since been released.

A suspect is not yet in custody, noted police, adding that it is “not yet known what led to stabbing but it does not appear to be linked to any of the previously reported incidents on transit.”

This is the third stabbing on Surrey transit in just as many weeks and the latest in several attacks on Lower Mainland transit.

In Surrey, it comes on the heels of 17-year-old Ethan Bespflug, who died in hospital after he was fatally stabbed April 11 while riding a bus in the 9900-block of King George Boulevard. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is still looking for Bespflug’s killer.

Earlier this month a man was stabbed on a bus in Surrey in an alleged terrorist attack. Abdul Aziz Kawam is charged with attempted murder, assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon, all in association with terrorist group the Islamic State.

The victim suffered some vocal-chord damage, but the knife did not strike any major tendons or arteries, and doctors are hopeful he can make a full recovery.

Elsewhere in the Lower Mainland, there have been several other incidents of violence.

In Burnaby this week, transit police are investigating after a man allegedly assaulted passengers on a SkyTrain and then “attempted to slash” one of the officers with a knife. It happened on the SkyTrain’s Millenium Line on April 10.

Later that day, New Westminster Police responded to a stabbing at Columbia Station after an altercation between two groups. Police say the two groups didn’t know each other.

Police are now looking for the three suspects: two men and a woman.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk, The Canadian Press

