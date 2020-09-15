The Terry Fox course is a loop from the Centennial Centre down Rotary Drive and back. Runners are invited to enter the course where ever they choose and complete a lap. You can use McKim School as a destination, which is a 2.5 km lap; the Aquatic Centre, which is 4 km; the Skateboard Park, 5.4 km; Black Bear Bridge; 7.2 km or the transfer station, a 12 km run or walk.

40th annual Terry Fox Run this Sunday in Kimberley

Runners are asked to enter the course at different points and observe social distancing

As previously announced, Kimberley’s Terry Fox Run will go ahead this year, with social distancing and other health protocols in place.

The same course will be used as in previous years, which is a loop from Centennial Hall to either McKim School, the Aquatic Centre, the Skate Park, Black Bear Bridge, or the Transfer Station, and back. This year runners are asked to take to the course at noon from whichever location they like and do a loop. You will pass Centennial Hall once and volunteers will be there with water and the bathroom will be available.

Coordinator Darryl Oakley says you are welcome to grab a bottle of water on your way by, but once you touch it, take it with you.

“It’s very different this year,” Oakley said. “But we’re hoping people will still go onto the course and fundraise.

“This year is the 40th anniversary of the Terry Fox Fun. We were hoping to have a big party. It’s really sad.”

“We’ve run non-stop in Kimberley since 1985 and raised $87,000,” Oakley said. “COVID doesn’t stop cancer. Research needs to continue.

“It’s a little bit different this year, but we’ll keep it safe.”

He says that while on the Terry Fox website, you might want to purchase the special 40th anniversary commemorative t-shirt.

“It’s a very, very nice shirt,” Oakley said. You can get it at shop.terryfox.org

For close to 40 years The Terry Fox Foundation has worked to achieve Terry’s vision – a world without cancer. Their researchers, staff and thousands of volunteers are determined to reach that goal. They strive daily to uphold Terry’s ideals and values in everything they do – and they always will.

A single goal: to fund innovative cancer research

Low overhead, more funds directed to research

Over 9,000 Terry Fox Runs each year – all volunteer-led and organized

Terry Fox Runs are non-competitive and inclusive, all are welcome


