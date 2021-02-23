Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

No new deaths, and 43 new cases of COVID-19 are reported in the region.

Interior Health’s Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 . The outbreak in Williams Lake has also been contained, where there was a total 421 cases, 388 of which have now recovered.

There are 638 active cases with 20 people in hospital and eight in critical care. To date, the virus has hospitalized 391 people in the region. A total 6,507 people in Interior Health have recovered, out of the 7,241 cases. The highest age proportion is those 20-29, followed by 30-39 and then 40-49. Those 80 and over represent the lowest proportion. You can view the data on the BCDC dashboard.

Other local outbreaks are as follows:

  • Kelowna General Hospital has five cases: four patients and one staff.
  • The Florentine in Merritt has two resident cases.
  • Highridge/Singh House group home in Kamloops has 13 cases: five residents and eight staff.
  • Westsyde Care Residence group home in Kamloops has 30 cases: 17 residents and 13 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Brocklehurst Gemstone long-term care in Kamloops has 32 cases: 24 residents and eight staff, with two deaths connected to this outbreak.
  • Creekside Landing long-term care in Vernon has 40 cases: 25 residents and 15 staff, with one death connected to this outbreak.
  • Noric House long-term care in Vernon has 67 cases: 39 residents and 28 staff, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

The Interior Health numbers are part of 559 new cases reported by B.C. public health officials Tuesday. While there were no new deaths in the IH region, there was one more death caused by the virus within the province.

READ MORE: B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

READ MORE: Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges
Next story
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Just Posted

The city of Kimberley hopes to open the aquatic centre by summer. Bulletin file
City of Kimberley hopes to open aquatic centre by summer

Renovations to building must be completed first

Interior Health reported 43 new COVID-19 cases in the region Feb. 23, 2021 and no additional deaths. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
43 new cases of COVID reported in Interior Health

No new deaths, Williams Lake outbreak over

Kyle, one of the volunteers with Critter Cruisers Transport, with Willy, one of the rescue dogs obtained from Mexico by BARCS Rescue and brought back to Canada. ( Photo courtesy @gwaiiadventures)
Dog Rescue Odyssey

BARCS Rescue brings shelter dogs to Canada to good homes — in the face of a continent-wide shortage of animal companions

Kimberley Alpine Resort is one of the city’s biggest users of bulk water for snowmaking. Bulletin file
Kimberley Alpine Resort objects to 20 per cent increase in bulk water rates

Last November Kimberley council voted to increase bulk water rates by 20… Continue reading

Local musician Kevin Honeyman bringing a taste of live music back to his life and the heart of Kimberley, performing every day he can in the Platzl. Paul Rodgers photo.
WATCH: Local musicians share experiences of riding out pandemic

With the one year anniversary of the pandemic’s lockdown coming up, the… Continue reading

Dr. Bonnie Henry leaves the podium after a news conference at the legislature in Victoria on Friday, January 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. reports 559 new cases of COVID-19, one death

4,677 cases of the virus remain active in the province; 238 people are in hospital

Temporary changes to allow for wholesale pricing for the hospitality industry were implemented June 2020 and set to expire March 31. (Pixabay photo)
Pubs, restaurants to pay wholesale prices on liquor permanently in COVID-recovery

Pre-pandemic, restaurateurs and tourism operators paid full retail price on most liquor purchases

Wade Dyck with Luna, a dog who went missing near the Chasm for 17 days following a rollover on Feb. 5. (Photo submitted).
Dog missing for 17 days through cold snap reunited with owner in northern B.C.

Family ecstatic to have the Pyrenees-Shepherd cross back home.

Ancestral human remains were found at a Saanich construction site Feb. 22. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ancestral human remains discovered at B.C. construction site; death likely suspicious

Remains show cause of death likely not natural

Quesnel RCMP confirmed they are investigating a residential break-in at a home on the Barkerville Highway. (File image)
Thieves make off with $300K in Cariboo miner’s retirement gold

Tim Klemen is offering a reward for the return of his gold

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire. Image: The Canadian Press
Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell makes third attempt at bail on sex charges

Maxwell claims she will renounce her U.K. and French citizenships if freed

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Feds agree people with mental illness should have access to MAID — in 2 years

This is one of a number of changes to Bill C-7 proposed by the government

. (Photo courtesy of Shane Chartrand)
Grants aim to replenish threatened Indigenous food systems in B.C.

The grants range from $100 to $10,000 and cover activities such as creating food or medicine gardens,

Most Read