(Black Press file)

(Black Press file)

49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 49 new cases of COVID-19, and an additional death in the region since Tuesday (Dec. 22).

This brings the total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began, and 18 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Of these cases, 679 are active and on isolation. According to the health authority, 32 individuals with the virus are in hospital, seven of which are in intensive care.

READ MORE: B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Long term care facilities around the region have also seen increases.

There are now 75 COVID-19 cases at McKinney Place long term care facility in Oliver; 54 residents and 21 staff. One new death at the facility has been reported.

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior. Sadly today we report another COVID-19 related death at McKinney Place long-term care in Oliver; the eighteenth Interior Health death since the start of this challenging pandemic,” said IH president and CEO, Susan Brown.

“Our condolences go out to the loved ones and caregivers of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19 in the Interior. Each death reminds us of the important commitment we must all make to follow the public health guidance that will keep us safe as the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more available throughout the region.”

Village by the Station in Penticton facility is now recording eight cases, four residents and four staff. This is up four cases since yesterday.

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna now has 11 cases, six residents and five staff. This is up one case since yesterday.

There are no new cases at Mountainview Village long term care home in Kelowna. There remains 14 cases in total, seven residents and seven staff.

READ MORE: ‘Joe deserves justice’: Family of Kelowna man stabbed at 2009 party appeals for information

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Supreme Court declines to hear bid for injunction in flight refund case

Just Posted

(Black Press file)
49 new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health, one additional death

Total number of cases in IH to 3,440 since testing began

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in a theft of ATM from a local business.
Cranbrook RCMP looking for vehicle involved with ATM theft

Cranbrook RCMP are currently looking for a vehicle that was involved in… Continue reading

MP for Kootenay-Columbia Rob Morrison looks back on 2020. (Submitted)
MP for Kootenay-Columbia looks back on 2020

Rob Morrison is a member of the Conservative Party

A Parks Canada photo of the endangered Whitebark Pine.
Whitebark Pine Ecosystem Foundation of Canada fills two important roles

WPEF-C hires executive director and seed orchard coordinator

Avalanche Canada is a non-government, not-for-profit organization dedicated to public avalanche safety. The agency issues daily avalanche forecasts throughout the winter for much of the mountainous regions of western Canada. (Submitted)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C. Interior, Alberta

Recent snow storms have created dangerous avalanche conditions, says forecaster

Latest B.C. Centre for Disease Control data show ages between 20 and 40 are the highest group for new cases, as vaccination rolls out across the province. (B.C. government)
B.C. turning a corner on COVID-19 as Christmas arrives

Younger adults still seeing the most new infections

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 carries an umbrella while walking down steps on the Simon Fraser University campus, as heavy snow falls in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, December 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID death toll nears 800 in B.C.; 5,600 people have received first dose of vaccine

Nineteen people died of the virus in the past 24 hours

A vial of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is seen at Hartford Hospital, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, in Hartford, Conn. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP /Jessica Hill
Health Canada approves Moderna COVID vaccine; 1.2M doses of two vaccines expected by Jan. 31

Moderna and Pfizer are the two vaccines approved in Canada

Heavy snow falls as people walk on the Simon Fraser University campus, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
BC Hydro says 240,000 customers hit by province’s first winter storm

It says crews have been working around the clock since then

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The dogs and puppies seized from the property included Labrador retrievers, Dalmatians, Corgis, Great Pyrenees, King Charles spaniels, Yorkies, Maltese, Poodles and Australian cattle dogs. Photo SPCA
Owner of animals seized from Princeton-area could face fine up to $250,000

The owner of the farm sought to reclaim animals from BC SPCA

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond leads debate on a bill to delay the provincial budget for a second time, at the B.C. legislature, Dec. 16, 2020. (Hansard TV)
How does the ‘British Columbia Party’ sound for 2021?

Interim B.C. Liberal leader Shirley Bond looks ahead

(Black Press Media files)
Some British Columbians receive recovery benefit; 800K applications approved

Program provides up to $500 for individuals and $1,000 for families

The Twin Rivers Community Choir singing a COVID parody of Tiny Bubbles. Image: Twin River’s Community Choir YouTube
RDCK director commissions COVID parody music video

Castlegar’s Twin Rivers Community Choir sings about keeping safe from COVID

Most Read