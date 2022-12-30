Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Boats moored on Okanagan Lake, which has some partially frozen spots but is still dangerous for anyone to venture out on. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

50 head of cattle fall through Okanagan Lake

Cows on Indian Band broke through ice, approximately 22 died

Nearly two dozen cows have died after falling through the ice on Okanagan Lake.

Approximately 50 head of cattle wandered out onto thin ice Dec. 22, a witness told The Morning Star.

About half of them were able to get out from the north end of the lake, on the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB). But the others have since died.

“They are starting to bloat and rise to the surface,” the concerned resident said. “But nothing’s being done about them.”

The Morning Star has reached out to the OKIB for further information.

READ MORE: Skaters urged to check ice at North Okanagan lakes

READ MORE: Coldstream groups aim to keep Kal Lake sparkling

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AnimalslakesVernon

Previous story
Arrests and flash bangs as Kelowna police standoff continues into the night
Next story
Police standoff in Kelowna ends after 10 hours with 8 arrests

Just Posted

Trystan Self shutout the Fernie Ghostriders on Thursday and was instrumental to the Nitros' success in both games of the Christmas Classic. Paul Rodgers photo.
Dynamiters dominate sold-out Christmas Classic with two wins over rivals Fernie

Healthy Kimberley Facebook file
Learn more about Healthy Kimberley Food Recovery Program at Zoom meeting

The area highlighted by the Special Public Avalanche Warning mainly falls north of communities like Kimberley and Nelson. Avalanche Canada file.
Avalanche Canada forecaster weighs in on special public warning

Rob Gay, the longtime chair of the RDEK board, reflects on 2022 and the challenges ahead looking into the New Year. Photo courtesy RDEK.
OPINION: RDEK board chair Rob Gay reflects on 2022