People walk past a COVID-19 testing area in Burnaby, B.C. Wednesday, April 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Number of COVID-19 deaths in B.C. rise to 35, while hospitalizations fall

B.C. has 498 active confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus

B.C. has recorded four more deaths due to COVID-19 but has also seen a reprieve in the number of patients in hospital because of the novel coronavirus.

B.C.’s health officials announced 53 new confirmed cases of the virus during a news conference on Friday (April 3), bringing the total number of active confirmed cases to 498. There have been 35 fatalities.

The province has seen 641 people recover from the virus. There are 146 people in hospital, with 64 in intensive care – three and four fewer patients than the day prior, respectively.

“We are continuing to work very hard and there is some good news and some challenging news in those numbers,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said. “On a day when people have passed away it is very hard to think of good news but the slight reduction in the number of people in hospital is that way.”

Dix said the promising statistics do not mean that the public can loosen their compliance of the preventative orders currently in place.

READ MORE: Postponed surgeries will be done, B.C. health minister say

“We cannot allow new circumstances to get in the way of what Dr. Henry and the whole team of people in every corner of B.C. and the five million participants of that team who live in B.C. are doing right now,” he said, adding that the province has continued to press the federal government to ensure those being repatriated to B.C. from overseas follow the mandatory 14-day self-isolation as designated under the federal Quarantine Act.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said because the province is in its second incubation period, the next 14 days will reveal whether the social contacting provisions taken in B.C. will be enough to curb the number of new cases.

But Henry was quick to strike down comparing any projections of fatalities in B.C. to the statistics released Friday in Ontario, where health officials have projected 3,000 to 15,000 deaths due to the virus.

More to come.

COVID-19 in Canada
Infogram

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sex workers face new risks during COVID-19 pandemic
Next story
3M pushes back on Trump administration call to stop sending N95 masks to Canada

Just Posted

Kimberley Elks continue to support community

In February, the Kimberley Elks Lodge #90 was able to assist with… Continue reading

B.C. firefighters only responding to most life-threatening calls during COVID-19 pandemic

The directive comes after province spoke with paramedics, fire services, according to top doctor

‘An extra $220 every 90 days’: B.C. patients pay more dispensing fees due to prescription limits

Kelowna woman says it’s outrageous to charge for refills every 30 days

East Kootenay Track and Field Club cancels season

The East Kootenay Track and Field Club has made the call to… Continue reading

MLA Clovechok urging government to explain fluctuating prices

He has sent a letter to minister of energy

Education, not enforcement: B.C. bylaw officers keeping a watch on physical distancing

A kind word, it turns out, has usually been all people need to hear

Canadian cadets to mark 103rd anniversary of Vimy Ridge April 9 virtually

Idea of Captain Billie Sheridan in Williams Lake, B.C. who wondered what to do in times of COVID-19

Canada looking to disinfect used masks, Dr. Tam asks they not be thrown away

Canadian COVID-19 cases top 14,000

Emergency aid portal opens Monday, cash could be in bank accounts by end of week: Trudeau

Emergency benefit will provide $2,000 a month for those who have lost their income due to COVID-19

QUIZ: How much do you know about hockey?

Take this test and find out how well you know Canada’s most popular winter sport

Researchers look at humidity as a weapon in the fight against airborne viruses

Regular hand washing, physical distancing and PPE for health care workers remains best line of defense

Two inmates found positive for COVID-19 at federal prison in B.C.; other tests pending

15 staff self-isolating waiting results, refusal to work notice sent, says correctional officer

Critic, workers’ group ‘disappointed’ Trudeau chose Amazon to distribute PPE

Amazon Canada said in an email to The Canadian Press that it is working with Canada Post, Purolator

Full World COVID-19 update: National Guard collect ventilators in New York; Spain, Italy improve

Comprehensive coronavirus update with news from around the world.

Most Read