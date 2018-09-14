Participants had a great time at all events. Above, floor curling in Kimberley. Corey Bullock file.

55+ BC Games closing ceremony Saturday at 1:30 at Kimberley Conference Centre

Everyone is invited

It’s been a wonderful week, as both Kimberley and Cranbrook welcomed pariticpants to the 55+ BC Games. Both cities were alive and buzzing. Hotels and restaurants were full, and smiling people were everywhere.

The Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games will be over Saturday afternoon and to bring an official end to them, the closing ceremony will be held at the Kimberley Conference and Athlete Training Centre 1:30-2:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend and celebrate the participants’ accomplishments during the Games. Local dignitaries will give remarks and Kimberley/Cranbrook Games co-presidents Sandy Zeznik and Jaret Thompson will pass the 55+ BC Games flag onto the members of the 2019 Games Host Society from Kelowna.

Steven Royer running for Council
UPDATED: Sick orca J50 declared dead by 1 group while scientists remain hopeful

The senior athletes at the 55+ BC Games

The most senior athletes at the track and field competition at the 2018 Kimberley Cranbrook 55+ BC Games are Margaret Raffan and Hildegard Buschhaus

