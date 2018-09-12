There will be live music in the Platzl.

55+ Games parties in Cranbrook and Kimberley

Rotary Park in Cranbrook and Kimberley’s Platzl.

The Games have begun! In our cities and the surrounding area more than 2,200 participants from all over the province will be engaging in competition this week as part of the Kimberley/Cranbrook 2018 55+ BC Games.

On Thursday, September 13 both Kimberley and Cranbrook are hosting parties to welcome participants and their supporters. The public is invited and encouraged to come out to enjoy great entertainment and meet new friends.

In Cranbrook everyone is invited to come to the Party in the Park at Rotary Park 3-7 p.m. There will be live music and theatrical performances, vendors, and food and drink options. The Rockies Car Club will also be putting on a classic car show.

In Kimberley participants and public alike are invited to the Party in the Platzl 3-7 p.m. Businesses in the Platzl will be staying open late, there will be live music, food and drink options and more. Nearby the Kimberley Farmers’ Market will be happening on Howard Street as well.

On Tuesday and Wednesday the public is encouraged to explore the Games Village alongside Games participants. The market will showcase local artisans, vendors, entertainers and performers. It is located at the Kimberley Conference Centre/Alpine Resort and is open Tuesday, September 11 2-8 p.m. and on Wednesday, September 12 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Games run September 11-15. For more information about the Games and a schedule of events visit the website at http://www.55plusgames.ca/

