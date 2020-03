An earthquake was reportedly felt just before 5 p.m. throughout the Okanagan

Reports are streaming in on social media after an earthquake shook parts of B.C.’s Interior, shortly before 5 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey is reporting that the earthquake felt in B.C.’s Interior was a magnitude 6.5 tremor in Idaho, about 72 kilometres west of Challis. The earthquake was also reportedly felt in eastern Washington.

More to come.

Earthquake