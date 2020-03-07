6 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., including ‘outbreak’ at care home

A total of 27 presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus now detected in the province

B.C. health officials have confirmed six new cases of of COVID-19, including two in a care home which is now being treated as an outbreak.

Outbreak protocols are underway at the Lynn Valley Care Centre in North Vancouver after two residents tested positive for the novel coronavirus after coming into contact with B.C.’s 21st case, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said at a news conference in Vancouver Saturday.

The other four people infected also live within the Fraser Health region, including two people who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam noted Friday that most of the cases in Canada have been mild, and the patients are self isolating at home. About seven people are in hospital, but she said that doesn’t necessarily mean they are severely ill, adding that Canada is well equipped to deal with the outbreak.

“We’ve been having these plans, we’ve rehearsed them, we’ve been through a previous pandemic, we’ve been through co-ordination for Ebola response, for example. So each individual player in the federal and provincial system knows how those co-ordination mechanisms work,” Tam told a news conference.

Ottawa is increasing its funding for COVID-19 research by $20 million, Health Minister Patty Hajdu announced Friday, after concluding that the $7 million it had planned to spend isn’t enough.

More to come.

– with files from The Canadian Press

Coronavirus

